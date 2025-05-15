Vue Cramlington to host marvellous superhero season welcoming classic X-Men films back to the big screen for 25th anniversary

Film fans, families and comic book enthusiasts are invited to rediscover the original big screen superhero team as a series of classic X-Men films return to the big screen at Vue this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking 25th anniversary of their big screen debut, Marvel’s mutant team-up including favourites such as Cyclops, Storm, Professor X and a career defining role for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine has gone on to become one of the genre’s most beloved franchises with some of the cast even returning in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Back from Friday 16 May, X-Men and X-Men 2 introduces us to the world of the X-Men as Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and his band of heroes must protect the world, and mutant-kind themselves, from the evil forces such as Sabretooth, William Stryker and the legendary villain Magneto (Ian McKellan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revisiting the origins behind the friendship and mortal adversary between Professor X and Magneto (this time played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender), X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past dives back into the 1960’s & 70’s to explain how the team originally learned how to control their powers and got together from Friday 6 June.

X-Men favourites return to the big screen this month at Vue

The series most acclaimed spin-offs will also be returning to the big screen as the beloved final tale starring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Logan, sees the character embark on a claws out adventure with a mysterious young girl who is showing similar mutant powers to him on Friday 13 June.

Janice Anderson, General Manager of Vue Cramlington, said: "With fantastic stories and climatic action sequences, superhero films have easily become one of the most popular genres to catch up on the big screen. That’s why we’re hugely excited to bring one of the first franchises to start it all, The X-Men, back to Vue – offering a way for families and fans to enjoy their favourite mutant moments on the big screen.

“Whether you’re a fan of the original films, the prequels versions of the team or just excited to rewatch these adventures before the X-Men show up in the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday next year, we welcome fans to enjoy these films as they’re meant to be seen on the big screen at Vue.’

Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online.

To find out more, visit myvue.com

X-Men Back on the Big Screen season

X-Men (25 th anniversary) – From 16 May

– From 16 May X2 – From 16 May

– From 16 May X-Men: First Class - From 6 June

- From 6 June X-Men: Days Of Future Past – From 6 June

– From 6 June Logan – From 13 June