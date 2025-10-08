Vue Cramlington celebrates Black History Month with iconic stories on the big screen

Celebrate Black History Month at Vue Cramlington

To celebrate Black History Month, Vue Cramlington has curated a collection of biographic movies that champion Black representation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screening across the entire month of October, the season kicks off today (8 October) with biographical drama Ray, which focuses on the life and career of musical legend Ray Charles.

Written by the late James L White, and directed by Academy Award winning director Taylor Hackford, the icon comes alive beautifully through music, drama and stellar performances from Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also screening as part of Black History Month on 15 October is Straight Outta Compton. The film tells the true story of how cultural rebels NWA - armed only with their lyrics, swagger, bravado and raw talent - stood up to the authorities that meant to keep them down. As they spoke the truth, their voice ignited a social revolution that is still reverberating today.

From 22 October, movie fans will also be able to watch the life of one of the most awarded performers of all time in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The biographical musical creatively depicts the life and career of Whitney Houston with Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders bringing their roles to life.

To conclude the season, on 29 October Vue will be welcoming breakout stars, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch as they star in biographical drama musical, Bob Marley: One Love. The movie depicts the life and musical career of the reggae singer in a unique and engrossing story from the perspectives of those closest to the music legend.

Janice Anderson, General Manager at Vue in Cramlington, said: "We're proud to be showing a variety of content on the big screen this Black History Month and we encourage film fans from all walks of life to immerse themselves in these incredible, true stories.”

To find out more, visit www.myvue.com