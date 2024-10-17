Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre & Saul Rose at The Straw Yard, Berwick.
‘The music they make is not only about excitement, it’s about communication and craft.
Both contribute equally to every single track, alternating in taking the lead, but always providing a free-flowing dialogue with each other.’
James & Saul’s latest album, Kith & Kin, is a nod towards their enduring friendship and expanding families and is a collection of nine favourite tunes and songs from their live set.
With a deep mutual understanding that comes from many years of making music together, their friendship began almost 20 years ago at Sidmouth Folk Festival. The duo intertwine seamlessly, dancing around the tunes between the notes, finding space and air, and breathing fresh life and energy into the music.