Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre & Saul Rose at The Straw Yard, Berwick.

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thursday, November 7, The Straw Yard, Berwick Barracks Parade, Berwick on Tweed, TD15 1DF. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £12.50 (early bird) Contact: [email protected]

‘The music they make is not only about excitement, it’s about communication and craft.

Both contribute equally to every single track, alternating in taking the lead, but always providing a free-flowing dialogue with each other.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James & Saul’s latest album, Kith & Kin, is a nod towards their enduring friendship and expanding families and is a collection of nine favourite tunes and songs from their live set.

James Delarre and Saul RoseJames Delarre and Saul Rose
James Delarre and Saul Rose

With a deep mutual understanding that comes from many years of making music together, their friendship began almost 20 years ago at Sidmouth Folk Festival. The duo intertwine seamlessly, dancing around the tunes between the notes, finding space and air, and breathing fresh life and energy into the music.

Related topics:BerwickTickets
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice