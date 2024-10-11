Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre and Saul Rose at Allendale Village Hall.

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 08:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With the timeless combination of fiddle and box, James and Saul have been making music together for a long time now. The duo intertwine seamlessly; dancing around the tunes between the notes, finding space and air, and breathing fresh life and energy into the music.

Fiddle player James Delarre, is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Topette!!, Mawkin, and Mawkin:Causley and is in demand within the traditional English folk scene and beyond.

Saul Rose is an English folk melodeon player and singer. A long-time member of Waterson:Carthy, winners of two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Saul was nominated for the Musician of The Year award in 2010. He was one-third of the power folk band Faustus and is a founding member of Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band.

Saturday 9th November, Allendale Village Hall, Ledgate, Allendale, Hexham. NE47 9PR. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: £15.40.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcaNvNQOJ4k

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice