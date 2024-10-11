Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre and Saul Rose at Allendale Village Hall.
Fiddle player James Delarre, is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Topette!!, Mawkin, and Mawkin:Causley and is in demand within the traditional English folk scene and beyond.
Saul Rose is an English folk melodeon player and singer. A long-time member of Waterson:Carthy, winners of two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Saul was nominated for the Musician of The Year award in 2010. He was one-third of the power folk band Faustus and is a founding member of Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band.
Saturday 9th November, Allendale Village Hall, Ledgate, Allendale, Hexham. NE47 9PR. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: £15.40.
