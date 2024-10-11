Virtuoso folk musicians James Delarre and Saul Rose at Allendale Village Hall.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the timeless combination of fiddle and box, James and Saul have been making music together for a long time now. The duo intertwine seamlessly; dancing around the tunes between the notes, finding space and air, and breathing fresh life and energy into the music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiddle player James Delarre, is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Topette!!, Mawkin, and Mawkin:Causley and is in demand within the traditional English folk scene and beyond.

Saul Rose is an English folk melodeon player and singer. A long-time member of Waterson:Carthy, winners of two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Saul was nominated for the Musician of The Year award in 2010. He was one-third of the power folk band Faustus and is a founding member of Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band.

Saturday 9th November, Allendale Village Hall, Ledgate, Allendale, Hexham. NE47 9PR. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: £15.40.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcaNvNQOJ4k