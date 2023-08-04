News you can trust since 1854
Tynemouth Market has been named the best seaside market in the UK by new research.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

A study by gazebo suppliers Gazeboshop on the most popular markets in seaside towns put Tynemouth Market at the top with a score of 32 out of 40, miles ahead of the second place market’s score of 17.

The study looked at Google searches, mentions in TikTok and Instagram hashtags, and Tripadvisor reviews to determine the rankings.

The market takes place every Saturday and Sunday in the town’s Victorian-era metro station, and features stalls selling street food, vintage items, crafts, and the work of local artists.

Luigi Pannozzo, managing director at Gazeboshop, said: “We feel it is important to support the independent businesses at these markets, as they sit at the very heart of the community.

“Looking at the results, Tynemouth Market has blown the competition out of the water so that is definitely one on my list that I plan to visit.”

