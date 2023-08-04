A study by gazebo suppliers Gazeboshop on the most popular markets in seaside towns put Tynemouth Market at the top with a score of 32 out of 40, miles ahead of the second place market’s score of 17.

The study looked at Google searches, mentions in TikTok and Instagram hashtags, and Tripadvisor reviews to determine the rankings.

The market takes place every Saturday and Sunday in the town’s Victorian-era metro station, and features stalls selling street food, vintage items, crafts, and the work of local artists.

Luigi Pannozzo, managing director at Gazeboshop, said: “We feel it is important to support the independent businesses at these markets, as they sit at the very heart of the community.