Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense, featuring Charlie Ross, Charles Hanson, Christina Trevanion and Philip Serrell, comes to the Playhouse on October 3 following a successful spring tour.

Charles Hanson said: “We cannot wait to visit Whitley Bay. It will be a fantastic night and we would love to see a full house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This show is something completely new for us all. I confess I was nervous but the response from audiences has blown us all away, so much so we decided to launch an autumn tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Christina Trevanion, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross, and Philip Serrell get excited about their autumn tour. (Photo by Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense)

“Charlie, Philip, Christina, and I have gotten to know each other well over the last 20 years through our mutual love of antiques.

"We gained the opportunity to work together on various antiques-related TV shows. Thankfully the great British public like ancient things too, me included.

“Antiques fans have Philip Serrell to thank for the stage show idea. It came about after a few of us went out on a karaoke night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do not worry, there is no karaoke in the show. But I can promise a barrel of laughs, behind-the-scenes snippets, bloopers, antiques confessions, and personal revelations about all of our lives that may take people by surprise.”

Charlie Ross added: “The audience get to know the background of our lives and how we started in the business. For me, it was simply by chance. I was supposed to be a dentist.

“We are certainly not short of interesting and humorous tales from the auction rooms and, of course, from our lives in front of the cameras.

"I have lots of tales to tell from auctions I have conducted round the world including the USA, India, South Africa and Monaco. And I am not afraid to reveal the cock-ups I have made over the years.”