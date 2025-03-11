Treat mum like a queen this Mother’s Day with a Royal High Tea at Auckland Palace

Make this Mother’s Day truly special with a Royal High Tea in the enchanting Old Library at Auckland Palace, one of Europe’s best-preserved Bishop’s palaces. Steeped in 1,000 years of history, this magnificent setting was once home to the powerful Prince Bishops of Durham – and now offers the perfect backdrop for a regal celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mums and their loved ones can indulge in a delicious selection of freshly baked scones, delicate finger sandwiches, and an array of handcrafted sweet treats. The experience will be topped off with a glass of prosecco.

The menu includes savoury delights such as tuna and lemon mayonnaise, thick-sliced ham with wholegrain mustard, and vintage cheese savoury sandwiches. Classic treats include a homemade fruit scone served with Tiptree strawberry jam, Rodda’s clotted cream, and seasoned butter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to finish there will be sweet indulgences including zesty carrot cake, raspberry Bakewell slice, lemon drizzle cake, and a petit four plate of indulgent chocolate treats.

Mother's Day Royal High Tea menu

Set within a space rich in history, the Old Library has transformed over the centuries - from a 16th-century chamber to a servants’ hall and later, a grand library filled with theological books. Today, it welcomes guests for afternoon teas, educational visits, and special events.

Kimberley Carruthers, Events Catering Manager at The Auckland Project, said: “We are delighted to invite families to celebrate Mother’s Day in such a special and historic setting. Our Royal High Tea is a perfect way to show appreciation for the incredible mothers in our lives, offering them a little taste of luxury in a truly unique venue.”

The Royal High Tea experience will take place on Sunday, 30th March at 10:30 - 12:00, 12:30 - 14:00, and 14:30 - 16:00 in the heart of Auckland Palace. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended. Book here: https://aucklandproject.org/event/mothers-day-afternoon-tea/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors with a Bishop’s Key Plus, can enjoy access to all of The Auckland Project’s attractions and save 10% on their booking for Mother’s Day Royal High Tea.

Afternoon Tea at Auckland Palace

For just £45 per person, Bishop’s Key Plus holders enjoy exclusive perks, including early bird bookings for signature events, 10% savings on Weardale Railway Heritage Train tickets, 10% savings on food and drinks at Bishop’s Kitchen, El Castillo Tapas Restaurant and The Oak Room Restaurant at Park Head Hotel and free early or late checkout at The Park Head Hotel.

Friends of The Auckland Project can also save 10% on Mother’s Day Royal High Tea bookings.