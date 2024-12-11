Tomahawk Steakhouse officially opens in Metrocentre ahead of Christmas

The highly anticipated Tomahawk Steakhouse launches its latest restaurant in Metrocentre’s Qube

Tomahawk Steakhouse, a popular steak restaurant, is set to bring its signature style and flavours to Metrocentre, officially opening its doors on Wednesday 11th December in the upper Yellow Mall.

A brand known for its high-quality cuts and unique dining experiences, the new Tomahawk Steakhouse promises to be a must-visit for food lovers in the region.

The Tomahawk Steakhouse signature experience, “Steak On A Stone”, is a standout feature of the Metrocentre menu, offering a dining experience like no other.

Diners can take charge of their steak by selecting their favourite cut, which arrives sizzling on a hot stone, allowing them to cook it just the way they like.

This hands-on experience brings diners closer to the true art of enjoying premium-quality steak, making each bite a memorable experience.

Other highlights from the menu include an incredible selection of light bites, Smash Burgers and their famous Sunday lunch. Tomahawk Steakhouse is also the first restaurant in Metrocentre to offer the North East's iconic classic, the Chicken Parmo, to its visitors.

Beyond its exceptional menu, Tomahawk Steakhouse will also offer a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere inside the restaurant. Whether you’re enjoying a family outing, date night, or gathering with friends, the new restaurant is perfect for every occasion.

Howard Eggleston, Founder of Tomahawk Steakhouse, shared his excitement on the opening: “We’re thrilled to bring Tomahawk Steakhouse to Metrocentre, one of the North East’s most iconic shopping and leisure destinations.

"This is a great opportunity for us to welcome both new faces and our loyal guests from other venues, and we look forward to creating memorable dining experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Gavin Prior, Metrocentre Centre Director, added: “We are pleased to welcome Tomahawk Steakhouse to Metrocentre, further diversifying our food and drink offering. It’s great to have a North East born brand join us, bringing with it unique dining options like ‘Steak on a Stone’.

"Tomahawk is the eighteenth new brand to join us this year and we look forward to announcing more new names in the new year.”

Metrocentre has seen several exciting food and drink openings recently, including the opening of YoYo Noodle and German Doner Kebab (GDK). These new dining options, along with other signings, expansions, and refits, are further strengthening Metrocentre as the go-to retail and leisure destination in the North East.

The opening of Tomahawk Steakhouse at Metrocentre brings together a combination of great food, drinks and a welcoming atmosphere. Doors open on Wednesday 11th December from 12pm, so be sure to visit the Upper Yellow Mall to be among the first to enjoy what’s on offer.

Opening Hours, from Wednesday, December 11:

Monday – Saturday 12pm – 9pm

Sunday 12pm - 8pm