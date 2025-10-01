This year’s magic carpet ride is accessible for all at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth!

This year, the team at The Phoenix Theatre Blyth are once again, proud to be including British Sign Language interpreted performances and a relaxed performance of the pantomime Aladdin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signed performances will include integrated sign language, where the interpreters will be in costume at the side of the stage on the 9th December at 7pm

Because of the interaction, the magic and hilarity these enhanced performances can bring, the integrated signed performances can be thoroughly enjoyed by both hearing impaired and hearing audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relaxed performance, on Tuesday 16th December at 7pm, is designed to accommodate children and adults with special needs – including autistic spectrum conditions, dementia, learning or cognitive disabilities, mental disorders – and their families and friends to the theatre for a performance where these needs have been considered.

Aladdin at The Phoenix Theatre Blytj

The production is changed to accommodate people’s additional needs, for example, the lights are less bright, the sounds are not as loud, there are fewer, or no bangs or flashes and the cast and front of house staff are more relaxed too.

The relaxed performance is also a welcoming and safe environment where audiences can express themselves freely without judgement or inhibition. They can vocalise as loudly as they like or get up and move about and exit and re-enter the auditorium.

"Pantomime is often a child’s first experience of live theatre, and it can be an exciting and transformative encounter that can shape a young person’s ambitions,” said Kyle Crook, Theatre Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is essential that this rich and diverse cultural experience can be enjoyed by as many people as possible. Traditionally, theatres do not always offer conditions that are hospitable for people with special needs, and they can be intimidating or uncomfortable places to visit.

The Phoenix Theatre

“It is therefore crucial to include these performances in the pantomime schedule. By creating a different atmosphere that is based on an understanding of the needs and reactions of the audience and allowing people to express themselves unreservedly, the magic of theatre and the benefits it brings becomes attainable.”

We are very grateful to our sponsors Hays Travel and Phoenix Taxis for supporting the production to enable us to be able to offer a signed and relaxed performance.

With heaps of audience participation, spectacular costumes, dazzling sets and enchanting special effects, Aladdin runs from 6th to 28th December 2025 and is guaranteed to be an unforgettable, side-splitting experience whether you’re 4 or 104! We’ve missed you and can’t wait to welcome you for the Genie-us pantomime Aladdin!