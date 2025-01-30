'Third Thursdays at Headway Arts' celebrates its first anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Readers are invited to help celebrate the first anniversary of an informal music session in Blyth. A warm welcome for both performers and audience members awaits at Headway Arts as the monthly music session celebrates its first anniversary on Thursday, February 20 from 2pm - 4 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each month audience members enjoy a mix of traditional music, mining songs and sea shanties as well as Geordie folk tales and recitations performed by local artists.

The event developed out of a free concert, which marked the climax of the very successful 'Crofton Mill Pit Remembered' Exhibition held at Headway Arts Centre in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sellout concert headlined by Beeswing and the Attic Band was so well received that the organisers at the Friends of Crofton Field were approached by several audience members to make it a regular event. The result was the monthly, 'Third Thursdays at Headway Arts' session, run jointly by the Friends and Headway Arts, which is reguarly attended by up to 50 people.

Fraser Gill and Dave Minnikin of Beeswing regularly host Third Thursday sessions

For the event, which is free to attend, the organisers are providing some of Cafe 25's famous cream scones and a glass of Prosecco to celebrate. Tea, coffee and soft drinks are also available. Doors open at 1.30pm and there is plenty of free, unrestricted on street car parking. Headway Arts is a three-minute walk from Blyth Bus Station.

Event organiser John Whittle says: "Third Thursdays is the highlight of the month for many people, who come along to enjoy the informal atmosphere with plenty of good 'craic' and local humour. I strongly recommend you to join us for an event that is fast becoming a firm favourite with Blyth folk!"

Further information can be obtained by contacting John at [email protected] or by telephoning Headway Arts at 01670 351962.