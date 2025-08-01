To many of us “of a certain age”, mention of Kind Hearts and Coronets will bring back memories of the Ealing Studios film, seen either on the big screen or perhaps on a Tuesday evening in the seventies when BBC1 would regularly show Ealing comedies.

The 1949 black and white film was directed by Robert Hamer with the plot loosely based on the novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal by Roy Horniman.

It was notable for Alec Guinness playing eight different characters and in 1999, was placed number six in the British Film Institute’s ranking of the top 100 British films.

Kind Hearts and Coronets has now been rewritten as a play by Derek Webb with the recent Alnwick Theatre Club production at the Alnwick Playhouse being its world premiere.

The main cast members of Kind Hearts and Coronets by Alnwick Theatre Club. Picture: Peter Biggers

It is closer to the plot of the book than the film but remains a very dark comedy with many of the original features of the film present in the stage production other than the timing being brought forward to the 1950s.

The plot revolves around Archie Gascoyne Owens who discovers he is seventh in line to becoming Earl Gascoyne. He resolves to fulfil his destiny by murdering the six ahead of him in the line of succession.

The play is based in his prison cell as he awaits his fate after being found guilty of the murder of the Earl. Archie reads from his memoir front of stage while joining the various characters back of stage to reenact events in his flashbacks.

The role of Archie was taken by Gary Brown, making a welcome return to the Playhouse stage with his first major role since Goodnight Mr Tom nine years ago. It’s a hard role to play – Gary was on stage for nearly all of the play and had the bulk of the script – but he rose to the challenge superbly with a very clever and likeable portrayal.

The role of Archie was taken by Gary Brown. Picture: Peter Biggers

The multiple Alec Guinness roles were taken on by Matt Bush who played a succession of Gascoynes on their way to being dispatched by Archie. The roles needed multiple guises, costumes and accents and Matt handled it really well albeit with the help of some outrageous wigs.

Mention also goes to Eliza Sandford who took on the role of the beautiful, flirty and completely unlikeable Sibella – Archie’s first girlfriend – with relish as did James Mawer who played Lionel, her equally unlikeable husband.

Peter Biggers was great fun as Gorby, the decrepit butler, but all the cast performed well and it was great to see Alnwick Theatre Club at its very best in a well-acted and staged summer production.

The staging of the flashbacks was set against digital black and white images of the scenes – which provided a nice nod to the original Ealing Comedy movie as well as overcoming what would have otherwise been a mind-boggling scene shifting challenge.

The multiple Alec Guinness roles were taken on by Matt Bush. Picture: Peter Biggers

The mood was then particularly well enhanced by fantastic lighting by Andy Hunt who was the backstage star of the evening for me.

I’m sure this won’t be the last time we see Kind Hearts and Coronets on stage but it’s a great feather in the cap for Alnwick to have hosted its first production. Congratulations to everyone involved.