Daws, who has had roles in Jeeves and Wooster, Poldark and Death in Paradise, will perform four shows from April 13-15.

Based on the life and writings of P.G. Wodehouse, Wodehouse in Wonderland takes place in P.G. Wodehouse’s New York State home in the 1950’s.

Plum, as he is known to family and friends, is working away at the latest adventures of Bertie Wooster but is interrupted by a young would-be biographer, his adored wife, daughter Snorkles, and his two Pekingese.

Wodehouse in Wonderland starring Robert Daws. Picture: Pamela Raith

He shares stories about how Jeeves entered his life, how he became addicted to American soap operas and why he wrote books that were ‘like musical comedies without music’.

He sings songs composed by Broadway legends with lyrics written by himself, and entertains the audience with characters such as Bertie Wooster, Jeeves, Lord Emsworth, Gussie Fink-Nottle and the squashily romantic Madeline Bassett… but there’s also a darker story beneath the fun.

Wodehouse in Wonderland features songs by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Ivor Novello.

The production is performed by arrangement with the Wodehouse Estate. It is presented by Cahoots Theatre Company Ltd in association with Jamie Clark Theatre.

With countless stage credits to his name, Robert has most recently been playing Pischik in The Cherry Orchard with Ian McKellen and directed by Sean Mathias at Theatre Royal Windsor.