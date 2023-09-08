Whispering Bob Harris and former custodian of John Lennon's childhood home Colin Hall take their Beatles show to Alnwick
Bob and Colin chat about their love of The Beatles and songs which Sir Paul McCartney, John and George Harrison penned for other artists including Cilla Black's top 10 hit Step Inside Love, Peter and Gordon's transatlantic chart-topper A World Without Love and Jackie Lomax's debut single Sour Milk Sea.
"First and foremost I hope people will enjoy their evening with us and hopefully discover something new about The Beatles," says Colin.
"Our remit is to delve into an often overlooked aspect of the story of the Fab Four. That aspect is, of course, songs John, Paul and George wrote at the time but chose to give to other artists to record rather than record with The Beatles.
"Bob and I not only trade stories people may not have heard before but along the way we call upon eye-witnesses such as Sir Paul himself, Sir George Martin, Cilla Black and George Harrison together with clips from the songs themselves."
The stage production was inspired by a Bob-hosted BBC Radio 2 documentary which Colin carried out interviewing for and Colin's latest book.
Bob has interviewed all four members of the Fab Four including putting the questions to John for cult BBC2 series The Old Grey Whistle Test while Colin has also interviewed Sir Paul.
For nearly 20 years, Colin was custodian of John's childhood home in Liverpool welcoming the likes of Mark Hamill, Debbie Harry and Yoko Ono. His BBC Radio 4 featured book The Songs The Beatles Gave Away, which includes a preface from Bob, was Best of British book of the month and talkRADIO and talkSPORT book of the week earlier this year.
So what does Colin think is behind The Beatles' phenomenal popularity?
"Now there's a question! To paraphrase John Lennon, "If I knew the answer to that I'd become a manager and form at least six other bands and manage them!" I'd say without hesitation it's the music, the songs. They are timeless. The Beatles music will never grow old. It remains forever relevant, a marvellous blend of melody, harmony and lyricism."