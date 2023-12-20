As a little bit of West End glitter is sprinkled over the stage at Alnwick Playhouse, the result is a magical musical experience guaranteed to fill the audience with a seasonal glow.

Even the sternest of Grinches would find it hard not to fall under the spell of ‘A Musical Christmas at the Playhouse’ which combines the talents of four professional performers who have a proven background in musical theatre, together with local singing groups.

Tom Brewis-Scott, the show’s creative director commented: “I hope this is the start of more creativity for this area of Northumberland and with that bringing more opportunities for locals both as an audience and within the work we create.”

Alnwick Playhouse artistic director, Damian Cruden, added: “We are delighted to have co-produced the Musical Christmas production with Tom. It’s great fun and very well sung by a talented cast and it’s lovely to have local choirs involved too. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the festivities this year.”

The varied playlist must surely include something for everyone with medleys featuring favourites from MGM classics such as ‘Putting On The Ritz’ and ‘White Christmas; a selection of songs from Les Misérables (including a memorable rendition of ‘One Day More’ from the pro cast together with the local singers); a lively selection of jukebox hits and timeless winter favourites such as ‘Oh Holy Night’ and ‘Baby, it’s Cold Outside’.

Cast members: Anna McGarahan (Les Misérables, Scrooge at the London Palladium, Harry Potter films); David Brewis-Scott (The Book of Mormon, National Youth Proms, Evita); Jack Greaves (West Side Story, Matilda, Starlight Express) and Ella Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music, Rock of Ages).

Local groups: Seahouses Village Voices, Duchess’s Community High School Choir, Alnwick Allstars, SA Performing Arts and Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir.

A Musical Christmas at the Playhouse runs until Saturday, December 30.

Ticket details and further information at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/a-musical-christmas-at-the-playhouse/

