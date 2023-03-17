St Lawrence Church in Warkworth.

‘Voices in a Mystery - an Easter Cycle’ by Paul Mein will be staged at the village's St Lawrence Church on Tuesday, April 4.

A piece of live poetry-theatre, the production consists of a cycle of poems with linking narrative and is based on the events of Easter

While the work clearly touches on religious themes, with a few identifiable characters from the gospels, the main focus is in the stories told by minor players.

These include the physician who examines Jesus after the crucifixion, questioned and irritated by Roman administration; the crippled legionary who escorts Jesus on the way to Calvary, and the maker of crosses who was once apprenticed to Joseph.

Other characters include the servants responsible for the Passover supper and a man who waits for the birth of his son and sees an angel in the garden.

Paul said: "The stories look at the everyday lives touched by a momentous event, even though its significance is not always recognised: ordinary folk - servants, fishermen, soldiers, tradespeople - who express their stories with humour, anger, awe and tenderness."

