News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Warkworth group to perform poetry theatre work based on Easter

In the run-up to Easter a Warkworth-based acting group will be performing a work which imagines the crucifixion as seen through the eyes of minor characters.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT
St Lawrence Church in Warkworth.
St Lawrence Church in Warkworth.
St Lawrence Church in Warkworth.

‘Voices in a Mystery - an Easter Cycle’ by Paul Mein will be staged at the village's St Lawrence Church on Tuesday, April 4.

A piece of live poetry-theatre, the production consists of a cycle of poems with linking narrative and is based on the events of Easter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the work clearly touches on religious themes, with a few identifiable characters from the gospels, the main focus is in the stories told by minor players.

These include the physician who examines Jesus after the crucifixion, questioned and irritated by Roman administration; the crippled legionary who escorts Jesus on the way to Calvary, and the maker of crosses who was once apprenticed to Joseph.

Most Popular

Other characters include the servants responsible for the Passover supper and a man who waits for the birth of his son and sees an angel in the garden.

Paul said: "The stories look at the everyday lives touched by a momentous event, even though its significance is not always recognised: ordinary folk - servants, fishermen, soldiers, tradespeople - who express their stories with humour, anger, awe and tenderness."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Voices in a Mystery’ is performed by Far Horizon Voices and starts at 7pm. Admission is free but donations to a church-supported charity will be welcome.

WarkworthJesus