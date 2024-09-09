Warkworth event to showcase local ad dram talent

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:26 BST
As its 50th anniversary approaches Warkworth Drama Group is inviting local residents to the village’s Memorial Hall for a taster of what its members have enjoyed performing over the years.

Anybody interested in acting, stage directing, play-writing, lighting, costume-making, sound production or back-stage work is welcome to pop into the Warkworth Memorial Hall on Sunday, September 22 between 2pm and 6pm.

Memorabilia of past events including pageants, pantos, plays and revues will be displayed, short extracts of comedy sketches performed and footage clips of the 1998 pageant will be screened.

Entry to the hall is free. Refreshments, also free, will be available.

For further information about the group visit www.warkworthdrama.org.uk

