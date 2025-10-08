Warkworth Drama Group set to stage first major production in four years

Featuring two one-act comedies, Warkworth Drama Group’s first major production in four years is set to be staged in November.

“Luvvies” by Lynne Brittney​ centres on a movies-based quiz night organised by the​ Horbridge Amateur Dramatic Society Guild.

Debbie has arrived with allergy problems; Roger’s menopausal wife has taken to her bed, so the team is one short; Mike is in a bad mood, and the Dalbridge Strollers’ team is being rowdy. To cap it all, Shirley has put a swear box on each table to raise money for the church.

Directing the play will be Mike Dixon whose CV includes several years' experience as Warkworth Drama Group chairman.

And two local am dram stalwarts – Meg Dixon and Marion Giles - will be directing the nights’ other play “Womberang” by Sue Townsend.

Rita Onions breezes into a drab gynaecology clinic waiting room and her verve and energy, combined with a complete lack of respect for authority, gradually spreads an infectious, joyous anarchy throughout the patients as she demolishes officious hospital staff and generally sorts out the patients’ personal problems.

The plays will be performed at Warkworth Memorial Hall November 27, 28 and 29 beginning at 7.30pm. A licensed bar opens 7pm.

Tickets are £10 and will be available from at N&F Young Amble and Warkworth Village Store.

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.