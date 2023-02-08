Two script-read plays by the Warkworth-based group are to be staged in the Alnwick Playhouse studio hub on Saturday February 25 as part of the town’s Story Fest.

‘The Witching Hour’ opens with ‘The Witch of Edlingham’ by Mike Lyons and Paul Mein. It is based on an actual court hearing in January 1683 at which local woman Margaret Stothard answers the charge of Maleficium or ‘harmful magic’. The case proved to be one of the last such hearings in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second piece is ‘Witch in a Bottle’, adapted by Dave Stockwin and Mike Lyons from an original short story by Phil Stuckey. It tells the story of a rural Northumberland parish vicar accused of the massacre of 13 innocent men, women and children.

The Witching Hour.

Both performances include new songs written by group members.

Tickets for the double bill, which begins at 7pm, are £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad