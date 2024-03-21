Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sing for the Planet, a special day for people who love to sing, will be held on Sunday, June 30 as part of the eco-themed festival of arts, science and nature.

Award-winning composer, conductor and chorus director, Janet Wheeler, will lead the one-day workshop teaching songs that celebrate the beauty and wonder of our world.

The event, from 10am to 4.30pm, concludes with a concert by ‘Voices of Hope’, recent winners of the Sainsbury’s Choir of the Year.

Voices of Hope. Picture: Mark Savage Photography

Janet is writing a new piece for the event which will give the workshop participants the chance to perform in the concert with ‘Voices of Hope’.

Festival co-director, Liz Anderson said: “A life-long champion of the environment, Janet has worked with and written for singers of all ages and choirs of all sizes.

"Many of her compositions feature environmental themes. Among these, The Measure of a Tree, explores the many-faced role of trees and their life-giving powers while On the Breath of the Sky highlights the plight of the albatross.”

The workshop at Alnwick Playhouse is open to anyone over 18. Tickets for singers who want to take part in the workshop are limited. Registration is now open from alnwickplayhouse.co.uk.

Tickets for the workshop and concert combined are £10 and for the concert only are £6 and £3 for 18s and under.

Entries are coming in fast for the WaWW ‘My Northumberland’ Photographic Exhibition from June 3 to July 4 at Alnwick Playhouse Gallery. Entrants are invited to send an image of a favourite place in the county together with a couple of sentences describing how we could ensure its future.

The deadline for entries is Friday, April 12 The event is open to photographers of all ages with prizes for young people 18 and under. Twelve of the best images will be selected for a WaWW calendar for 2025.

The entry form for the photographic exhibition and tickets for the June festival are available on www.whataww.org