Robin Leetham takes to the stage at The Maltings later this week.

The Maltings will play host to another spectacular one-actor performance, The Whirligig of Time from Berwick-based Tortive Theatre, this Friday, March 14, from 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this new production, Robin Leetham takes to the stage as one of literature’s best loved/loathed characters, Malvolio, as he demonstrates that he who laughs last, laughs longest.

Due to themes of violence and suicide by poisoning, please note that the age guidance for this production is 12+.

For more information and to book your tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/tortive-theatre-the-whirligig-of-time