The comedy-drama called ‘Why Henry is SO Weird’, performed by the Tideline Runners, will premiere at The Maltings.

A feel-good family show, based in 1989, Henry Babbitt is a lonely 12-year-old boy who lives with his mum and has an expansive knowledge of every Godzilla film.

He is a target for school bullies and lives his life lurching from one anxiety-inducing situation to another.

One day, Henry wakes up to discover an older version of himself in his room. Only Henry can see him: Is he real? Is he imaginary?

His older self has a lot to say about the way Henry is living life. But young Henry is not the only one who needs help.

The play, written by RJ Flynn, also explores the real-life magic that comes from simple kindness – a crucial message in today’s world.

Ros Lamont, executive director of The Maltings, said: “It’s great to have the Tideline Runners returning to The Maltings for their premiere performance of Why Henry is SO Weird.

“The Tideline Runners, from Berwick themselves, are always popular among the local community and always provide an entertaining feel-good show.”

Why is Henry SO weird will be shown on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 February from 7pm.