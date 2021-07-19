Ford & Etal Estates is hosting two open-air opera performances this summer in the spectacular setting of Ford Castle courtyard.

Opera Brava, a leading outdoor touring opera company, are visiting Northumberland in force, complete with small orchestra, to stage two performances.

The Barber of Seville, Rossini’s wittiest comic opera, will be performed on Friday, August 6 and The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s joyful farce on Saturday, August 7.

Ford Castle.

The company brings together national and international artists to produce world-class performances.

Both productions will be sung in English.

Both performances start at 7.30pm but doors will open at 5.30pm so there will be ample time to soak up the historic surroundings.

Shannon Denson, Visitor Services Manager at Ford & Etal Estates, said: “It is so long since any of us have been able to go out and enjoy an evening of live entertainment. We felt we should organise something really memorable and an open-air opera seemed to be the perfect event.”

Ticketholders must bring their own picnic chairs and/or rugs. A bar serving cocktails, beer, wine and soft drinks as well as tea and coffee and delicious food will be on offer both evenings. Ticketholders can bring their own picnic and drinks if they prefer.

Tickets must be booked online in advance, general admission £30 plus booking fee, child (15 and under) £10 plus booking fee. Picnic hampers can be booked online.

This event is sponsored by Ford & Etal Estates, Savills and Pilgrim Spirit Company.

For more information visit: www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/events/