Tickets now on sale for this year's pantomime at The Maltings in Berwick

The 2023 pantomime at The Maltings in Berwick is Cinderella and tickets are on sale now – oh yes they are!

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:06 BST

Cinderella is written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who behind Aladdin, Snow White and last year’s best-selling Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves.

A teaser for the production has been unveiled, as follows: ‘On any other night, at any other time; Cinderella’s wish would have turned out fine.

‘The guest list is ready, everyone is invited; To the party of the year and we’re so excited.

Cinderella will be performed at The Maltings from December 9, 2023, to January 3, 2024.Cinderella will be performed at The Maltings from December 9, 2023, to January 3, 2024.
‘But the clock is ticking and it’s starting to chime; Book your tickets now for the Pantomime!’

A spokesperson for The Maltings said: “Packed with magical moments and cracking comedy, our Cinderella production is suitable for everyone – making it a perfect treat for all the family.

“As always, our production team and cast of familiar faces will be working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s panto sparkle, bringing laughter and joy and making memories for everyone to cherish long after the clock strikes midnight.

“Cinderella will be performed at The Maltings from December 9, 2023, to January 3, 2024, with a choice of matinee and evening performances, a signed and audio-described performance (date tbc) and performances, especially for schools.

“You can now book your tickets and enjoy this year’s magical Christmas treat.”

For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/cinderella

