Starring in the show will be Anna McGarahan, David Brewis-Scott, Jack Greaves and Ella Williams.

Anna recently finished in 42nd Street at the Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, while David is a local talent who was last on stage in the UK & International Tour of The Book of Mormon. Jack is also a local talent who has just finished in the West End company of The Book of Mormon.

A Musical Christmas at the Playhouse directed by Tom Brewis-Scott will also feature a local choir at each performance from December 15-30.

Stars of A Musical Christmas at Alnwick Playhouse.

Local choirs include Alnwick Allstars, The Alnwick Playhouse Choir, Seahouses Village Voices, SA Performing Arts and The Duchess’ Community High School Choir.