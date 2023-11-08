News you can trust since 1854
Theatre stars heading to Alnwick for A Musical Christmas

A celebration of Christmas and musical theatre is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT
Starring in the show will be Anna McGarahan, David Brewis-Scott, Jack Greaves and Ella Williams.

Anna recently finished in 42nd Street at the Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, while David is a local talent who was last on stage in the UK & International Tour of The Book of Mormon. Jack is also a local talent who has just finished in the West End company of The Book of Mormon.

A Musical Christmas at the Playhouse directed by Tom Brewis-Scott will also feature a local choir at each performance from December 15-30.

Stars of A Musical Christmas at Alnwick Playhouse.
Local choirs include Alnwick Allstars, The Alnwick Playhouse Choir, Seahouses Village Voices, SA Performing Arts and The Duchess’ Community High School Choir.

Tom said: “We are excited to bring a brand new show to the stage featuring exceptional talent and a timeline of classic musical theatre with a Christmas twist. Let’s bring the West End to Alnwick.”

