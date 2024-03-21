Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And The Maltings in Berwick welcome The Songs The Beatles Gave Away – inspired by the BBC Radio 2 documentary hosted by Bob and Colin’s book of the same name – on Saturday, May 4, starting at 7.30pm.

They will chat about songs that Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison penned for other artists including Cilla Black’s top 10 hit Step Inside Love, Peter and Gordon’s transatlantic chart-topper A World Without Love and Jackie Lomax’s debut single Sour Milk Sea, as well as the last Beatles song Now and Then which is the group’s 18th number one single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob has interviewed all four members of The Beatles. Colin has also interviewed Sir Paul and for nearly 20 years was custodian of John Lennon’s childhood home in Liverpool welcoming the likes of Mark Hamill, Debbie Harry and Yoko Ono.

BBC’s Bob Harris and author/music journalist Colin Hall have come together to discuss their mutual love and appreciation of The Beatles in a theatre show. Picture by Mark Tipping Photography.

Colin said: “First and foremost, I hope people will enjoy their evening with us and hopefully discover something new about The Beatles.

“Our remit is to delve into an often overlooked aspect of the story of the Fab Four. That aspect is, of course, songs John, Paul and George wrote at the time but chose to give to other artists to record rather than record with The Beatles.”