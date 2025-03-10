THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW from Rockefeller Productions and ROYO is going to be performed in Berwick later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle – Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and, the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The best-selling children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of more than 75 magical puppets.

Cast for THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW and some of the puppets. Picture by Russ Rowland.

Ryan Jacques of ROYO said: “The show is the perfect introduction to the magic of theatre for young audiences.”

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW will be at The Maltings on Wednesday, March 12 at 4pm and on Thursday, March 13 at 10am and 1pm and is suitable for all ages.

For more information and to book your tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-very-hungry-caterpillar-show