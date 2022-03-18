Theatre group bringing world's famous detective to Northumberland

Rebecca Jameson (Dr Watson), Bob Nicholson (Sherlock Holmes) and Tim Dalling (Dr Roylett).

Théâtre Sans Frontières will present their original adaptation of the classic murder mystery Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band.

They will perform at Headway ArtsSpace, Blyth, at 7pm on Thursday, March 24.

The Speckled Band is a classic Sherlock Holmes tale, one of the first locked room mysteries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Nicholson (Sherlock Holmes).

It has, as its heroine, a determined young woman who is maltreated by a manipulative step-father and, as such, is one of the few Sherlock Holmes tales with a proactive female presence.

The play is suitable for young people aged ten and over. The audience will also be enticed into a world of suspense with edgy live music, Gothic motifs and melodrama.

The show runs for about one hour 10 minutes, with no interval. Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for children under 16 and concessions, and can be booked through Eventbrite.

TSF joint artistic director John Cobb said: “We are very pleased to be touring live theatre again and are looking forward to entertaining audiences in Blyth with our very own adaptation of a classic Sherlock Holmes story.”

Bob Nicholson is playing the role of Sherlock Holmes, Rebecca Jameson playing the roles of Dr Watson and Julia Stoner, Polish-American actor and singer Mariae Smiarowska plays the role of Helen Stoner, and Tim Dalling in the role of Dr Roylett.