Theatre company's Homeland-inspired reworking of a Shakespeare classic coming to Berwick
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elysium Theatre Company is taking to the road with a new production of the Bard’s timeless tale of love and jealousy, Othello.
It is being performed at various venues in the North of England – including The Maltings in Berwick on Sunday, October 20.
Founder and artistic director Jake Murray said he used the TV show ‘Homeland’ to inspire this new adaptation after seeing parallels between the 21st Century ‘war on terror’ and 16th Century Venice, where Shakespeare’s original was set.
The tour is also part of Elysium’s drive to narrow what it sees as a cultural gap that exists in the UK.
Jake added: “We hear a lot about the economic levelling-up between the North and South, but much less about the cultural gap that exists between parts of the UK.
“For example, those living in big cities in the South are far more likely to be given the opportunity to experience live theatre than those in the North and this is something we want to put right.
“Shakespeare is universally-recognised as the greatest playwright to have ever lived. His work is loved and performed all over the world, so why not here? What better way is there to bring theatre to the people than by touring one of his greatest plays to the people of the North?”
For more information and to book tickets for the performance at The Maltings, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/elysium-theatre-company-presents-othello-by-william-shakespeare
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.