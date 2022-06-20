The Portable Theatre Company is performing, ‘Belles: The Reunion’ by Mark Dunn, in villages which have welcomed their plays in the past.

It is a dramatic comedy in which six sisters originally from Tennessee but now scattered across America, cope with the ups and downs of family life through a series of phone calls over a crisis-filled weekend.

Humour pierces moments of tension or sadness and, though relationships are strained at times, sisterly love prevails.

Portable Theatre Company.

The play has a warmth similar to that of ‘Steel Magnolias’, which was The Portable Theatre Company’s first production.

Performances take place in Embleton’s Creighton Hall on June 29, Rothbury’s Jubilee Hall on June 30, and at Warkworth Memorial Hall on July 1-2.

Tickets, which cost £10, are on sale in the three villages.