The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will play two performances only on Tuesday, November 15.

A theatrical recreation of Eric Carle’s beautifully imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has become a global sensation.

Four master puppeteers weave their way through Eric Carle’s stories, bringing to life a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets in a magical show that faithfully recreates the wonderfully colourful world of Carle’s illustrations.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. Picture: Russ Rowland

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features four classic titles; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Since The Very Hungry Caterpillar was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 54 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children’s books of all time.