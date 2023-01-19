Ben McFarland and Tom Sandham are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their entertainingly educational on-stage partnership with a trip to the Playhouse on Saturday, March 4, 7.30pm.

Funny, fascinating and entirely unique, The Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz is a joyously interactive combination of show and quiz in which the whole audience participate.

And if that weren’t enough, each round of the quiz is inspired by, and accompanied with, one of five drinks that experts Ben and Tom have specially selected for its premium quality, distinctive flavour and remarkable history – these include a sipping Venezuelan rum, an American whiskey, an artisan gin and a German Pilsner.

The Thinking Drinkers. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Ben has been named Beer Writer of The Year by the British Guild of Beer Writers three times.

As well as authoring numerous award-winning books on beer, he spent seven years as the pub and bar reviewer for Time Out London and was also a sports journalist for The Guardian.

Tom is an IWSC Spirits Communicator of the Year and author of the Gourmand award-winning book World’s Best Cocktails. A former editor of cocktail magazine Class, he was also a sports journalist for Sky.

Ben and Tom first collaborated in 2006 when they wrote Good Beer Guide West Coast USA.

