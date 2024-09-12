The Pitmen Painters to be celebrated in dance with performances across Northumberland

A contemporary dance work is to be performed at venues across Northumberland to mark the 90th anniversary of the Pitmen Painters.

The story of the Ashington Group has been celebrated through art, literature and drama, but this production by Eliot Smith Dance (ESD) is the first depiction through dance.

Pitman highlights the simple but inspiring real-life story of a group of miners who with no formal artistic training, depicted their daily lives in a series of paintings which have provided an important visual commentary for social historians.

The production is based around ten paintings from the Ashington Group collection and on permanent display at Woodhorn Museum, with the kind permission of the Ashington Group Trustees.

Whippets by George Blessed.

The first performances will take place at Alnwick Playhouse on December 6-7 followed by an online performance on December 26 and a North East tour in 2025 including Warkworth Memorial Hall on February 8, Newbiggin Maritime Centre on February 19 and The Maltings in Berwick on February 21.

To commemorate the women involved in the Miners’ Strike of 1984-85, Smith will also be collaborating with up to ten women living in south east Northumberland to create their own community dance piece titled, Haway the Lasses, to be performed at Woodhorn Museum on November 9.

Damian Cruden, the artistic director of Alnwick Playhouse, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the first performances of Pitman. This work has its roots in the North East landscape. We look forward to welcoming our audience to this exceptional evening of brilliant dance.”

Tickets are on sale at www.eliotsmithdance.com/pitman