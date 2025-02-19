A venue in Berwick is delighted to be putting North East stories and talent centre stage as three acclaimed companies arrive in town for events this weekend.

Eliot Smith Dance return to The Maltings this Friday (February 21) at 7.30pm to perform their sell-out dance performance, PITMAN.

Through powerful and entertaining contemporary dance, intimate solos, duets and a dramatic ensemble, PITMAN tells the inspiring story of the Pitmen Painters, the famous amateur art group from Ashington, whose artwork provided an invaluable insight into the social history of the mining communities in 20th Century Northumberland.

On Saturday, February 22, at 6pm, you can join Northumberland-based Meta4 Dance in the Henry Travers Studio for the screening of Within Her Eyes – based on the acclaimed stage production, blending powerful storytelling with dynamic choreography.

In addition to the film, a behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into the filming process, while a relaxed interview with the dancers provides insights into their experience and the making of the dance film.

And also on Saturday, February 22, at 7.30pm, the acclaimed one-man play Hadaway Harry sails onto The Maltings main stage to tell the incredible true story charting the rise of Victorian sporting superstar Harry Clasper – from working-class pitman in Jarrow to multiple rowing champion of the world.

This one-man show has garnered standing ovations across the country, don’t miss your opportunity to see why.

For more information and to book your tickets for a weekend of great entertainment at The Maltings, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on