The Maltings in Berwick announces programme up to spring 2025 following new theatre project delays
Delays to the project to build a new theatre at the site means the new venue is now currently scheduled to open in 2027, rather than 2026 as stated last summer. As a result, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust has announced a programme that will run until spring 2025.
Programme highlights on sale from May 15 include An Evening with Michael Palin (in partnership with Berwick Literary Festival) on August 9, the return of The HandleBards on September 3, Lindisfarne on February 15, 2025, and, for the festive season, the Maltings pantomime.
More details on the plans for the new venue working with Northumberland County Council, including public engagement, are expected over the summer.
For more information about its current and future programme, call the Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk