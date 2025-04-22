Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Maltings in Berwick has unveiled the line-up for its Gala Night celebratory performances, marking the closure of the Eastern Lane venue for its planned redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, more than 200 talented local performers will grace the stage – showcasing some of their favourite moments and vibrant creativity that have defined The Maltings since its opening in 1990.

Daniel Cox, programme manager, said: “As we prepare to embark on an exciting new chapter for The Maltings, these gala evenings will be a heartfelt tribute to the countless memories created at our Eastern Lane venue over the last 35 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences can look forward to performances from the following: Berwick Musical & Theatre Society, Damp Knight Comedy, Euan McIver, Here Come The Girls, Maltings Youth Theatre, Memory Laners, Nancy’s Dancers, The Northstar Centre, Ragbag Theatre, Spittal Variety Group, Thursday Singers and Tideline Runners.

The Gala Nights will take place on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31.

Sharing treasured memories from audiences and performers alike, Our Story So Far… promises to be a very special evening for everyone involved. People can book tickets by calling The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/gala-night-our-story-so-far

There is also still time to submit your own contributions – from favourite productions and memorable moments to personal connections or behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Send your photos, videos and written memories by email to [email protected] or upload larger files directly to https://we.tl/r-DuxhpnQQc4

Physical copies can also be left at the Box Office at The Maltings, Eastern Lane. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 2.