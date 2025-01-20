The Maltings and Berwick Literary Festival to present an evening with award-winning Scottish author Gavin Francis
From the Tweed to the Thames, Bosnia to Brooklyn, Singapore to Siberia, in this illustrated talk Gavin will take the audience on a journey through more than 20 countries across four decades of travel and over 30 bridges.
This includes the Union Chain and Royal Border Bridges over the Tweed.
Andrew Deuchar, Berwick Literary Festival director, said: “Gavin Francis spoke a few years ago at the Literary Festival and was very well-received and, once again, this promises to be a great evening.”
Gavin Francis: The Bridge Between Worlds will take place at The Maltings on Thursday, January 30 from 7.30pm.
For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/gavin-francis-the-bridge-between-worlds
