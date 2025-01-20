The Maltings and Berwick Literary Festival to present an evening with award-winning Scottish author Gavin Francis

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:56 BST
Award-winning Scottish author Gavin Francis will join Scott Sherrard in conversation at The Maltings in Berwick later this month to discuss his latest book, The Bridge Between Worlds, and to reflect on the role of bridges between nations and individuals.

From the Tweed to the Thames, Bosnia to Brooklyn, Singapore to Siberia, in this illustrated talk Gavin will take the audience on a journey through more than 20 countries across four decades of travel and over 30 bridges.

This includes the Union Chain and Royal Border Bridges over the Tweed. 

Andrew Deuchar, Berwick Literary Festival director, said: “Gavin Francis spoke a few years ago at the Literary Festival and was very well-received and, once again, this promises to be a great evening.” 

Author Gavin Francis. Picture by Chris Austin.Author Gavin Francis. Picture by Chris Austin.
Gavin Francis: The Bridge Between Worlds will take place at The Maltings on Thursday, January 30 from 7.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/gavin-francis-the-bridge-between-worlds

