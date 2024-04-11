The Makings of a Murderer heads to Playhouse Whitley Bay: where to get tickets

The Makings of a Murderer is coming to Whitley Bay.

The Makings of a Murderer, with host and senior detective David Swindle, will delight true crime fans at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

David Swindle has more than 34 years as a senior detective – it was his ground-breaking Operation Anagram that uncovered the activities of the infamous Peter Tobin.

True crime fans, and those with a curious mind, can explore the cases, the circumstances and the detective’s perspective on what really went on, the early warning signs and the clues behind The Makings of a Murderer.

Audiences will learn more about the biggest British serial killers of all time – including Jack the Ripper, Peter Tobin, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and ‘Killer Couples’ – Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Playhouse Whitley Bay recently announced a new ticket partnership with AXS, a change that will enhance ticketing experiences, whilst also helping to prevent touts and inflated ticket prices.

Playhouse Whitley Bay Theatre Director, Phil Smith, said: “Playhouse Whitley Bay is such an important part of local history, playing a big role in the lives of many people living here. This announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the venue, and we’re delighted to be partnering with AXS to provide our patrons with a seamless and efficient ticketing experience, whilst ensuring that our cherished venue remains the cultural cornerstone in our community.”