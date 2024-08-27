The HandleBards returning to The Maltings in Berwick
This is Shakespeare at its most accessible and if you were lucky enough to see their version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream last year, the group is promising more entertainment with their latest production.
The Comedy of Errors is the tale of two sets of estranged twins brought together on the same island causing mayhem and mistaken identity (not to mention manic costume changes a-plenty).
Pedalling from venue to venue with set, props and costumes on the back of their bikes, The HandleBards champion the ethos that sustainability, healthy living and environmentally-friendly theatre touring is joyful, playful and – most of all – an adventure.
For more information about the performance on Tuesday and to book your tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on
