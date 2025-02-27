Undeniably providing the usual standard of energy and attention to detail seen over past years, ‘The Band’ (written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, and with a full tracklist of Take That hits) was also a much more mature and poignant tone of musical.

At the age of 16, despite varying struggles, all that really matters is your best friends and your favourite boyband, and it seems impossible to imagine that ever changing. This story portrays the very ways in which that does change, and how 25 years later, the girls’ lives hadn’t quite happened how they’d planned.

Friendships and dreams that once were huge, now forgotten, as life’s twists somehow cause them to fizzle away. Growing up is something that everyone experiences, and so for someone young and ambitious, or old and wise, it hits home.

The talent these young people have is incredible. I felt that every principal was outstanding and genuinely each deserves a mention for bringing emotion and vivacity to their characters.

Nell Garland played the part of Debbie brilliantly, showing how integral Debbie’s strong ambition and passion was to glue the group of friends together - and singing the Lulu part in ‘Relight My Fire’ with great strength. Dolcie Rogers, Ava Blackman, Indiana Martin and Penelope Leach were each very well cast as the young versions of the women and had so much confidence on stage: a group full of energy and personality.

Sophie McLaren, playing the lead ‘Rachel’, shone as a naturally talented actor with a great vocal. Real and convincing acting was required, particularly for the characters of Rachel and Claire (Lexie Slater). Both played their parts with such maturity and sensitivity that the audience were left in tears; I was caught off guard by how emotionally powerful it was.

Their stories were so relatable and true to life but would not have worked without the quality of delivery. They were supported by the brilliant Evie Capps and Sian Grimes who each easily held their own.

It was not without comedy, however. Audience favourites Joseph Robinson and Jake Graham (‘Six Daves’) rarely left the stage without a laugh. The character of Jeff, played by

Archie Braid with fantastic comedic delivery, seemed an unlikeable person to start with, but if the audience had any heart left to go out, it went out to him at the end.

At a few points the dialogue had too powerful an underscore meaning a few lines were difficult to pick up, despite maximum effort from the cast.

The boyband were made up of Tyler Kelly, Luke Currie, Lewis Nelson, Ethan Spall and William Anderson. Together they formed a cool and convincing 90s boyband, and 12- year-old Lewis Nelson brought the house down with his voice. His rendition of ‘A Million Love Songs’ with Ava Blackman was just stunning. Their voices complemented each other beautifully and told an integral part of the story in the most heartbreaking way. Those two will certainly be ones to watch, neither of them even teenagers yet.

The choreography as usual was brilliant: the boyband’s moves made it feel nostalgically 90s, it was packed with energy and the whole show moved seamlessly. I struggled to know where to look, with so much action. I particularly loved the ‘Claire’s dive’ choreography - a beautiful piece of imagery, but it wasn’t the only one in the show.

It was also of course matched by the fabulous costumes - sparkles and sequins were certainly not lacking! The set and lighting too were fantastic. The entire show was a testament to the commitment and passion of everyone involved.

It’s easy to forget that in DCHS musicals the cast and crew are composed entirely of students, including lighting, sound, backstage, and of course the whole band. The band, who could easily have been professionals, was very impressively conducted by Poppy Rudge who simultaneously played the trumpet.

The performance had the audience up on their feet, singing, dancing and crying - or should I say ‘having a cathartic reaction’! The roaring standing ovation was so very deserved and I can’t wait to see what they do next. Arts funding in schools is vital, and DCHS’s shows are all you need to see why.

Rosie Rickard

