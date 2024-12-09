Success for Morpeth Pantomime Society at National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards ceremony
It took home three prestigious awards, including Best Comic Act for George Humphries and Best Dame for Lee Brannigan in region 9.
The highlight of the evening came when Lee, who also produces and directs the shows, was honoured with the coveted ‘Best Dame in the North’ award.
He said: “It’s an incredible honour to receive these awards.
“Our team’s hard work and passion are what make our performances truly magical.”
Lee’s dual role as performer and director has been a driving force behind the society’s more recent success, making him a very useful asset to the community group.
George added: “I was flabbergasted to win the award, but happily accepted it on behalf of all my lovely Morpeth Pantomime Society friends.”
Rehearsals are already underway for the society’s next production, Aladdin, which is set to enchant audiences between January 23 and 25, 2025.
This upcoming show promises to be a spectacular event, building on the success and creativity of previous performances.
Mark your calendars for the performances at King Edward VI School in Morpeth and prepare to be transported to a world of wonder and excitement.
For more information, go to www.morpethpantomimesociety.com or follow its social media pages.