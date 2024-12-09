Morpeth Pantomime Society has once again proven its exceptional talent and dedication by sweeping up multiple accolades at the recent National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took home three prestigious awards, including Best Comic Act for George Humphries and Best Dame for Lee Brannigan in region 9.

The highlight of the evening came when Lee, who also produces and directs the shows, was honoured with the coveted ‘Best Dame in the North’ award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s an incredible honour to receive these awards.

Lee Brannigan was honoured with the coveted ‘Best Dame in the North’ award.

“Our team’s hard work and passion are what make our performances truly magical.”

Lee’s dual role as performer and director has been a driving force behind the society’s more recent success, making him a very useful asset to the community group.

George added: “I was flabbergasted to win the award, but happily accepted it on behalf of all my lovely Morpeth Pantomime Society friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rehearsals are already underway for the society’s next production, Aladdin, which is set to enchant audiences between January 23 and 25, 2025.

This upcoming show promises to be a spectacular event, building on the success and creativity of previous performances.

Mark your calendars for the performances at King Edward VI School in Morpeth and prepare to be transported to a world of wonder and excitement.

For more information, go to www.morpethpantomimesociety.com or follow its social media pages.