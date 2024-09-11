A new show by acclaimed storyteller and performer James Rowland is coming to Wooler.

James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show comes to Highlights after an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Kate Lynch, director at Highlights says: “We are big fans of James Rowland and are delighted to welcome him back. James’ work is magical, weaving tales of love and kindness, friends and family, through intimate and engaging performances.”

He will be at the Cheviot Centre on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm