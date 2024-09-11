Storyteller James Rowland brings hit Edinburgh show to Wooler

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 13:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new show by acclaimed storyteller and performer James Rowland is coming to Wooler.

James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show comes to Highlights after an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Kate Lynch, director at Highlights says: “We are big fans of James Rowland and are delighted to welcome him back. James’ work is magical, weaving tales of love and kindness, friends and family, through intimate and engaging performances.”

He will be at the Cheviot Centre on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm

Related topics:EdinburghWooler

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice