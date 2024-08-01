Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the centenary of Britain’s only General Strike approaching, Northumberland-born playwright Ed Waugh explains why he has written a play about a notorious incident that led to a group of men being dubbed the ‘Cramlington Train Wreckers’.

The Cramlington train crash of 1926 was a momentous occasion seven days into the strike, which in itself left Britain in turmoil for its nine-day duration in 1926. It made national and international news, including questions being raised in Parliament.

Ed, whose hits include the acclaimed Wor Bella, Carrying David, Hadaway Harry, The Great Joe Wilson and Mr Corvan's Music Hall, has been speaking about his new play that tours the region in November – with the venues including Cramlington Learning Village Theatre, Alnwick Playhouse and Hexham Queen's Hall.

He said: “Despite the train carrying 281 passengers, there were no deaths on that fateful day and only one person was slightly injured. Most people were treated for shock and bruises and continued their journey from Newcastle.

The Cramlington train crash of 1926 was a momentous occasion seven days into a General Strike. Picture from the Working Class Movement Library.

“The upshot was eight miners were later sentenced to a total of 48 years’ imprisonment for their part in the derailment.

“As a dramatist, this is an incredible story, full of drama and tension – a local, almost forgotten story, despite the fact that the incident made headlines nationally and internationally at the time.”

Adding context to the incident, Ed added: “The General Strike started after the coal owners told the miners they had to take a 40 per cent cut in wages. Stanley Baldwin, the then Conservative prime minister, also said every other section of the working class had to take pay cuts ‘in the national interest’.

“The intention was to take up a rail, then wave down and stop a blackleg coal train that the miners felt was undermining the strike. Unfortunately for the perpetrators, they accidentally derailed a passenger train – the carriages of which were part of the Flying Scotsman being pulled by the Merry Hampton engine.

“With the centenary of the General Strike rapidly approaching, I felt it was important to assess the events in an informed, dramatic and entertaining manner.

“Were they terrorists, or workers defending their jobs and communities?”

For more information about the play, which is supported by Arts Council England, and to buy tickets, go to www.cramlingtontrainwreckers.co.uk