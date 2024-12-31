Steptoe and Son tribute coming to Alnwick Playhouse and raising money for Boulmer Volunteer Rescue Service
The theatre show will come to the venue on Thursday, January 23, paying homage to the 1960s BBC TV show based around a dysfunctional father and son relationship.
Dan Lewis, plays Albert Steptoe, father of Harold. He said: "My biggest love has always been classic comedy so after a few years doing pantomime, I fancied doing something different and I landed on Steptoe and Son and thought it would make a great play.
"It is clear that our production creates a wonderful feeling of nostalgia and a recollection of fond memories, so many audience members have told us that they can remember watching the original programme with their parents around, laughing together as a family.
"It really is heart warming for us to be able to generate such emotion from this piece of theatre and it gives the more senior members of the community a chance to have a good night out watching something that they have happy memories of.”
On his decision to use some of the proceeds from the performance to give to charity, Dan said: “I've always wanted to donate to charity from the theatre shows that I put together, it's something I'm very passionate about.
“I try to pick a small charity that's local to every venue we perform in – for our Alnwick shows, it's a charity called Boulmer Volunteer Rescue Service, and they literally save lives at sea, which is a perilous task and a truly fantastic cause.”
Tickets for the performance can be purchased at: https://steptoeandsontour.co.uk/
