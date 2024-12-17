Stand-up comedian, Lee Kyle will visit Bedlington as part of his UK-wide tour
Following his 2024 show at a packed Tyne Theatre in Newcastle, Lee Kyle is taking his next show ‘Bottle It’ on tour throughout the North of England and into Scotland in spring 2025.
Along with Bedlington, the show will also take him back to Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre, as well as The Stand Comedy Clubs in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool and a number of other theatres and arts centres.
The show deals with the harm done by a big family secret and his struggles with his own mind in a way that is raw and honest while never forgetting the comedy.
Lee said: “I’m really excited to be taking this show to some wonderful venues and to be telling people this story.”
The show will arrive in Bedlington on the 11th April 2025 – tickets can be purchased at: https://www.imleekyle.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.