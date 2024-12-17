South Shields comedian, Lee Kyle will be performing at Platform One, Bedlington in April next year as part of his tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his 2024 show at a packed Tyne Theatre in Newcastle, Lee Kyle is taking his next show ‘Bottle It’ on tour throughout the North of England and into Scotland in spring 2025.

Along with Bedlington, the show will also take him back to Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre, as well as The Stand Comedy Clubs in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool and a number of other theatres and arts centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show deals with the harm done by a big family secret and his struggles with his own mind in a way that is raw and honest while never forgetting the comedy.

South Shields comedian, Lee Kyle.

Lee said: “I’m really excited to be taking this show to some wonderful venues and to be telling people this story.”

The show will arrive in Bedlington on the 11th April 2025 – tickets can be purchased at: https://www.imleekyle.com/