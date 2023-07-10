News you can trust since 1854
St George’s Community Players looking to recruit

A long established drama society in Morpeth is to hold an open evening later this month in a bid to attract new enthusiasts.
By Brian Bennett
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST

Members of the St George’s Community Players, formed in 1929, are seeking an influx of budding actors and volunteers to assist with productions throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have nearly 100 years of shows under our belt and our next production in November will be Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward.

“We would be delighted to hear from anyone who can act, build sets, paint, take on the role of producer, or just enjoy the 101 jobs connected with a production.”

The open evening with wine and cheese in St George’s Church Hall will take place on July 22.
Entrance is by invitation and anyone interested in attending the event on July 22 in St George’s Church Hall (includes wine and cheese) at 7.30pm, or the auditions for Blithe Spirit on July 24 at 7.30pm, are asked to email group secretary Anne Marie Cairns – [email protected]

