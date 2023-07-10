Members of the St George’s Community Players, formed in 1929, are seeking an influx of budding actors and volunteers to assist with productions throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have nearly 100 years of shows under our belt and our next production in November will be Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward.

“We would be delighted to hear from anyone who can act, build sets, paint, take on the role of producer, or just enjoy the 101 jobs connected with a production.”

The open evening with wine and cheese in St George’s Church Hall will take place on July 22.