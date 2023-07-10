St George’s Community Players looking to recruit
Members of the St George’s Community Players, formed in 1929, are seeking an influx of budding actors and volunteers to assist with productions throughout the year.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We have nearly 100 years of shows under our belt and our next production in November will be Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward.
“We would be delighted to hear from anyone who can act, build sets, paint, take on the role of producer, or just enjoy the 101 jobs connected with a production.”
Entrance is by invitation and anyone interested in attending the event on July 22 in St George’s Church Hall (includes wine and cheese) at 7.30pm, or the auditions for Blithe Spirit on July 24 at 7.30pm, are asked to email group secretary Anne Marie Cairns – [email protected]