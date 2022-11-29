St George’s Community Players director Sharon comes through a baptism of fire
It was different, it was refreshing and it was another superb performance by the St George’s Community Players in Morpeth when they presented their autumn production ‘Enchanted April’ in the Church Hall last week.
And Sharon Saint-Lamont, who was making her bow as director believing that the role would be a dream, came through the test with flying colours – even after a baptism of fire.
The players tackled Matthew Barber’s adaptation of a novel by Elizabeth von Arnim with great tenacity and aplomb, and that included Ms Lamont.
Two and a half weeks before curtain up, Joann Evans – who was cast in the part of Rose Arnott – took ill and this eventually forced her to withdraw from the role with Ms Lamont stepping into the breach.
From the off, the players settled in well as they turned the clock back 100 years to 1922 and if the first half which was set in London was a little dreary, the second period – in a castle in Italy – more than made up for it and developed into an uplifting story of transformation.
The bubbly Elizabeth Blanchard (Lottie Wilton) and Ms Lamont (Rose Arnott) starred in the lead roles, but received great support from Hugo Davison (Mellersh Wilton), Alan Bullock (Frederick Arnott), Bridget Rowbottom (Lady Caroline Bramble), Charlie Tomson (Anthony Wilding), Sue Rutherford (Mrs Graves) and Lena Walsh (Constanza).