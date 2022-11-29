St George’s Community Players director Sharon comes through a baptism of fire

And Sharon Saint-Lamont, who was making her bow as director believing that the role would be a dream, came through the test with flying colours – even after a baptism of fire.

The players tackled Matthew Barber’s adaptation of a novel by Elizabeth von Arnim with great tenacity and aplomb, and that included Ms Lamont.

Two and a half weeks before curtain up, Joann Evans – who was cast in the part of Rose Arnott – took ill and this eventually forced her to withdraw from the role with Ms Lamont stepping into the breach.

‘Enchanted April’ was the autumn production for the St George’s Community Players, with Sharon Saint-Lamont third from left.

From the off, the players settled in well as they turned the clock back 100 years to 1922 and if the first half which was set in London was a little dreary, the second period – in a castle in Italy – more than made up for it and developed into an uplifting story of transformation.