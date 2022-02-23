Spreading the word – renowned poet plays in Berwick

Attila the Stockbroker.

The poet and musician is touring the country to celebrate 40 years since his first ever performance.

The show changes from night to night, but it is set to include spoken word, songs, dub poetry, early music or punk, and will be a journey through four decades of Attila’s songs and poems.

Expect to wipe away a tear of emotion, rejoice in the NHS, wince a bit at his description of a cystoscopy and laugh out loud at stories about filthy sleeping bags.

After two years of not being able to gig, Attila has kept himself busy during lockdown with online performances, but is really looking forward to being on the road again.

He said: “I’ve played more than 4,000 shows, in over 24 countries, but I think this will be my first time ever in Berwick.

“It looks like a fascinating place, with plenty of character and history, and it’s great to come to a new grassroots venue.”

A legend of the international spoken word circuit and long-established Glastonbury regular, Attila is coming to The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth in partnership with local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines on Wednesday, March 2 – doors open at 7pm.