Spittal Variety Group to return with popular panto Aladdin
Panto performances will take place at Berwick Holiday Centre from January 22-26.
A firm family favourite, it tells the tale of Aladdin, the son of a poor widow woman in old Peking, who longs to win the heart of the Empress’s daughter, Princess, Mandarin.
Aladdin (Hannah Bass) and Mandarin (Emma Smolensk) will be supported by a wealth of talent in the cast and chorus, including local children who will be singing and dancing.
Beautiful costumes and stage settings – look out for the magic carpet ride – make this a pantomime to wash away any January blues.
Book tickets at Ticketsource.com – type in Aladdin Berwick-upon-Tweed or pop into the visitor centre in Walkergate on Saturdays between 11.30am and 1.30pm.
