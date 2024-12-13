Spittal Variety Group to return with popular panto Aladdin

Spittal Variety Group will return to the stage in the new year with Aladdin.

Panto performances will take place at Berwick Holiday Centre from January 22-26.

A firm family favourite, it tells the tale of Aladdin, the son of a poor widow woman in old Peking, who longs to win the heart of the Empress’s daughter, Princess, Mandarin.

Aladdin (Hannah Bass) and Mandarin (Emma Smolensk) will be supported by a wealth of talent in the cast and chorus, including local children who will be singing and dancing.

Hannah Bass playing Aladdin and Emma Smolensk playing Princess Mandarin.

Beautiful costumes and stage settings – look out for the magic carpet ride – make this a pantomime to wash away any January blues.

Book tickets at Ticketsource.com – type in Aladdin Berwick-upon-Tweed or pop into the visitor centre in Walkergate on Saturdays between 11.30am and 1.30pm.