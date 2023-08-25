The am dram group, which has entertained Berwick audiences for more than 60 years, will stage Sleeping Beauty at Berwick Holiday Centre.

Members had feared they would be unable to put on a panto with their usual venue, The Maltings, scheduled for refurbishment early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Showbar at Berwick Holiday Centre will stage the panto from Wednesday, January 24 to Sunday, January 28, 2024. Tickets will be on sale through an online booking agent from early September and will be announced by Spittal Variety Group on Facebook.

Spittal Variety Group members.

The group is now in its 62nd year and recently held its delayed 60th anniversary celebrations with a ball at the Black and Gold, their former rehearsal home.

President Marian Pringle said: “SVG has made tremendous achievements over 60 years giving pleasure and delight the generations of supporters and raising thousands of pounds for charity. Little did our founder Alex Moor imagine we would still be here and performing 60 years later.”

A key goal of the group is to provide value for money and, with that in mind, prices for the upcoming panto have been held and a special family ticket is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of their 2023 performance of Cinderella has resulted in a nomination for a NODA Award.

The society have picked up this award in previous years and are very proud to be nominated once again.