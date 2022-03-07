Society back on stage soon
Members of Berwick Operatic Society are well into rehearsals for their latest production.
Sister Act is based on the 1992 hit film of the same name, which starred Whoopi Goldberg. This is the first musical to be performed by adult members since their award winning production of The Sound of Music in 2019.
The part played by Whoopi in the film was Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva who witnesses a murder and is put into protective custody in a convent. Using her disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, she breathes new life into it .
The show also includes a motley group of gangsters.
Sister Act will be performed at The Maltings from April 20 to 23.